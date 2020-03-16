News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 19:50:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Report: Darius Perry Has Entered the Transfer Portal

Gail Kamenish @gamaka
Gail Kamenish @gamaka
Conor Shea • CardinalSports
Staff
@curlyshea

This evening it was first reported by The Athletic's Sam Vecenie that rising senior Darius Perry has entered the transfer portal.

Even with the emergence of David Johnson and the (hopeful) addition of top-JUCO Jay Scrubb, it's not hard to believe that Perry still would have been able to find the floor, especially with the departure of graduate Fresh Kimble.

With the loss of Kimble and now Perry, all eyes turn to Jay Scrubb who will decide whether to turn pro or transfer to Louisville. What was already a massive decision for Coach Mack and Co. just became even bigger.

Here's the official statement from UofL: https://gocards.com/news/2020/3/16/mens-basketball-darius-perry-will-transfer-for-his-final-season.aspx

Wouldn't be stunned to see Perry end up in an Iona Gael's jersey.

Join the discussion: https://louisville.forums.rivals.com/threads/darius-perry-in-the-transfer-portal.49886/

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}