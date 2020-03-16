This evening it was first reported by The Athletic's Sam Vecenie that rising senior Darius Perry has entered the transfer portal.

Source: Louisville G Darius Perry just entered the transfer portal. Averaged 5.2 PPG, started 26 games for the Cards this year. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 17, 2020

Even with the emergence of David Johnson and the (hopeful) addition of top-JUCO Jay Scrubb, it's not hard to believe that Perry still would have been able to find the floor, especially with the departure of graduate Fresh Kimble.

I just want to thank the city of Louisville for everything. Greatest fans ever and some of the greatest people ever. Love everybody and I’m going to miss it there. I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal and open up my recruiting I wish Louisville the best ❤️❤️ — Darius Perry (@dariusperry) March 17, 2020

With the loss of Kimble and now Perry, all eyes turn to Jay Scrubb who will decide whether to turn pro or transfer to Louisville. What was already a massive decision for Coach Mack and Co. just became even bigger.

Here's the official statement from UofL: https://gocards.com/news/2020/3/16/mens-basketball-darius-perry-will-transfer-for-his-final-season.aspx Wouldn't be stunned to see Perry end up in an Iona Gael's jersey.