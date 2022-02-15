REPORT: Louisville to hire Appalachian State's Nic Cardwell

A familiar face appears to be headed back to Louisville. Nic Cardwell, who was a quality control coach at Louisville during Scott Satterfield's first year, is reportedly coming back to serve as the tight ends coach.

After one year at Louisville, Cardwell returned to Appalachian State to coach the offensive line, where he's been for the past two seasons.

Cardwell played tight end at Appalachian State, and has spent most of his coaching career in Boone, North Carolina.

Louisville's on-field coaching staff is now complete with the Cardwell hire. Cardwell joins Wesley McGriff and Lance Taylor as the new additions to Satterfield's staff for the 2022 season.

The departures of Cort Dennision, Stu Holt, and Gunter Brewer left three positions open.

Louisville's coaching staff is as follows:

HC: Scott Satterfield

WRs/OC: Lance Taylor

QBs: Pete Thomas



RBs: DeRail Sims

TEs: Nic Cardwell

OL: Jack Bicknell

CBs/DC: Bryan Brown

DBs/DC: Wesley McGriff

ILBs: Derek Nicholson

DL: Mark Ivey

OLBs: Greg Gasparato

