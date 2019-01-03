Former Louisville assistant Cort Dennison is heading back to the Ville, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

FootballScoop.com was the first to report the move Thursday, but the word had been circulating for weeks that new Louisville coach Scott Satterfield was pursuing Dennison to be a part of the staff.

A tremendous recruiter and sharp young football mind, Dennison had previously coached at Louisville under Bobby Petrino, but was hired away by Mario Cristobal at Oregon.

While the hire is not official yet according to UofL, adding Dennison to the staff - along with the possibility of reuniting with former Recruiting Coordinator Stephen Field - could be a big boost to the Cardinals' recruiting efforts for the close of the 2019 class and beyond.

Here is a link to the Football Scoop report: