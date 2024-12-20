REYNE SMITH & CHUCKY HEPBURN PRESS CONFERENCE 12.20.24
REYNE SMITH & CHUCKY HEPBURN PRESS CONFERENCE 12.20.24
REYNE SMITH & CHUCKY HEPBURN PRESS CONFERENCE 12.20.24
The recruiting focus has shifted onto the 2026 class and Gorney has all the latest buzz:
Moss tossed six touchdown passes in a Holiday Bowl win over Louisville last season.
Louisville loses to UK and what’s next?
Rivals ranks the top 10 developments in the transfer portal today:
The recruiting focus has shifted onto the 2026 class and Gorney has all the latest buzz:
Moss tossed six touchdown passes in a Holiday Bowl win over Louisville last season.
Louisville loses to UK and what’s next?