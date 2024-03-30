College of Charleston transfer Reyne Smith announced his commitment to the Louisville men’s basketball program Saturday afternoon. The 6’2, 180 pound senior to be, averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in 35 games (28 starts) for the 2023-24 Cougars, who finished with an overall record of 27-8.

Smith marks the first transfer addition for newly minted head coach Pat Kelsey, whom he officially follows from College of Charleston, three days after Kelsey’s introductory press conference. Smith is expected to be the first of at least 2-3 players Kelsey will bring with him to the Cardinals program for his inaugural season.

The Cardinals have seen 9 players enter the transfer portal so far this offseason. Point guard Ty-Laur Johnson and big man Emmanuel Okorafor are the only scholarship players who have not put their names into the portal. Kelsey had a publicized meeting with most of the 2023-24 team almost immediately following his introduction, in which he laid out the standards of how the program and culture is going to be and what is expected of the players who play for him. It is yet to be seen who will be returning from this past season’s team. Announcements regarding that should be finalized within the next 2-3 weeks.

Let’s go Cards.