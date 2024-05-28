LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program and head coach Pat Kelsey announced Tuesday the signing of transfer Reyne Smith to the 2024-25 roster.





The 6-foot-2 sharpshooting guard (first name pronounced “RAIN”) from Ulverstone, Australia, reunites with Kelsey after playing three seasons at the College of Charleston. He has one year of eligibility remaining.





“One of the best shooters in the world at his age, Reyne is battle tested and brings an invaluable level of stability to the program,” said Kelsey. “He's an established producer over 102 games at the Division I level and represents his home country of Australia at the highest level of global competition. Reyne lives and breathes our culture. His toughness and consistency were cornerstones of what we built in Charleston. He’ll embody what it means to be a Louisville basketball player.”





Smith, the first UofL signee of the Kelsey era, led College of Charleston in scoring last season at 12.8 points per game while making 112 of 284 3-pointers (39.4%) and earning second-team All-Coastal Athletic Association honors. He’s tied for eighth in the country in made 3-pointers and tied for 15th in 3-point attempts.





Smith was named the Most Valuable Player of the CAA Tournament after scoring 23 points in the championship victory over Stony Brook. He broke his own school record for most 3s in a game twice during the season, including netting 10 against Campbell on Feb. 29. He’s the first player in CAA history with multiple career games of nine-plus 3-pointers.





Smith ranks third among active non-seniors for most career made 3s with 294 over three seasons. He’s scored 1,212 career points and is shooting 37% for his career from 3, as well as 89.5% from the free-throw line.





He has 23 career games of at least five made 3s and has made at least 90 3-pointers in each of his three seasons, including during his freshman campaign, when his 90 makes were the most ever by a Charleston rookie.





Before arriving at CofC, Smith attended Australia’s Centre of Excellence at the Australian Institute of Sport.





He competed for the Australian National Team at the 2019 FIBA Oceania Championships, the U-20 2020 Australian National Championships and the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup.





He hails from Tasmania, where he averaged 20.7 points per game while shooting 49.9% from deep in the 2020 Australian National Championships.



