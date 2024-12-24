Reyne Smith Named ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE – University of Louisville men’s basketball senior guard Reyne Smith earned ACC Co-Player of the Week honors, the league announced Monday afternoon.

This is the second weekly honor this season for the Cardinals as Chucky Hepburn was named Player of the Week on Dec. 2.

It marks the third time in Louisville’s history in the ACC that the program has had at least two ACC Players of the Week in one season. Donovan Mitchell and Quentin Snider both earned the honor once in 2016-17. In the 2014-15 season, Montrezl Harrell earned the honor three times while Terry Rozier got it twice.

Smith had a season-high and game-high on 27 points on Saturday afternoon, leading the Cardinals to a 90-76 road victory over Florida State. It was Louisville’s first ACC win of the season.

He went 8 of 12 from the floor as a whole, but made 6 of 9 beyond the arc, notching a new season-high for made 3-pointers for the Aussie.

In the second half, Smith was critical in the Cardinals’ success, making back-to-back 3-poitners to turn a four-point Louisville lead into a 10-point one with eight minutes remaining in the game.

The senior added in a 5 for 5 clip from the charity stripe. He finished off his stat line with one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes on the court.

Louisville returns home for its non-conference finale against Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at noon.



