LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Quincy Riley of the University of Louisville football team was named to the prestigious Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association, announced on Wednesday.





This list includes 42 of the nation’s best defensive backs, representing nine conferences and one independent university. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players based on previous performance in NCAA Division I college football and preseason All-America lists. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the semifinalists and finalists lists as the season progresses.





Riley started all 14 games for the Cardinals at cornerback, earning honorable All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades. He recorded 49 tackles and was second on the squad with three interceptions. The Columbia, S.C., native registered four tackles and a key interception in an upset of No. 10 Notre Dame.





By Conference AAC (4), ACC (5), Big Ten (7), Big 12 (5), CUSA (3), Independent (2), MAC (3), MW (5), SEC (4), Sun Belt (4)





