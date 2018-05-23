Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-23 14:28:21 -0500') }} football Edit

4-Star CB Max Williams set to visit Louisville next week

Bpkfhntgakvwtdft187l
Max Williams
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chris Person • CardinalSports.com
@RivalsChris
Staff Writer

In the past couple years, Louisville football has had a lot of success recruiting highly rated prospects in the defensive backfield including guys like Russ Yeast, Marlon Character, Trenell Troutma...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}