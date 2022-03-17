 Rivals250 WR Santana Fleming has a few visits in mind, top 12 coming soon
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-17 13:14:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 WR Santana Fleming has a few visits in mind, top 12 coming soon

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

One of the top ranked recruits that showed up to the Rivals - Miami camp last weekend was Rivals250 wide receiver Santana Fleming out of American Heritage High School down in Plantation, Florida.

The 6-foot, 152-pound wide receiver prospect holds offers from about every school in the country, 42 total scholarships to be exact.

Fleming spoke with Rivals.com’s Richie Schnyderite and broke down which schools have been recruiting him the hardest as of late.

“It’s been crazy recruiting wise,” Fleming told TKR. “I’m starting to nail down my top schools, I’ll be dropping a top 12 this coming Friday.”

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}