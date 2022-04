Roster shakeup continues for Louisville basketball

Kenny Payne picked up his first 'wins' as head men's basketball coach when big man Sydney Curry and guard El Ellis announced they would be returning to Louisville.

Both players made their announcements on Twitter, with Sydney Curry starting things off:

The next day, El Ellis did the same, with both generating quite a bit of excitement.

Curry and Ellis are the only two players off of last year's roster that have confirmed they will be back.

On Friday, forward Matt Cross entered his name into the transfer portal, joining Samuell Williamson.



The attention now turns to Mike James, Roosevelt Wheeler, and Jae'Lyn Withers.