Samuell Williamson enters the transfer portal

Junior forward Samuell Williamson has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to CardinalSports.com on Saturday evening. This was initially reported by Verbal Commits.



The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 30 games this season (6 starts), with an average of 5.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Due to the Covid-impacted 2020-21 season, Williamson now has two more years of eligibility thanks to the so-called "COVID year" that the NCAA declared that season.



Williamson finishes his three-year Louisville stint with career averages of 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds.

Head coach Kenny Payne is in the process of all the exit interviews with players and the decisions he is making regarding his future coaching staff, so don't be surprised for quick news to follow throughout this week.