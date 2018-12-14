After a week of being the only coach on staff, Louisville's Scott Satterfield has added three assistants and two support personnel in the last two days. Thursday he added strength coach Mike Sirignano and Director of Football Ops Josh Thompson.

Sirignano was in his fifth year at Appalachian State, where he started as the director of strength and conditioning in 2014 and was later promoted to assistant athletics director for athletic performance.

Sirignano has previously worked on the strength and conditioning staffs at South Carolina (2012-14), Elon (2012), Rhode Island (2010-12), Northeastern (2009-10) and Bryant (2009). The list of notable student-athletes he has trained includes more than 20 football players that have gone on to play in the National Football League and four track and field Olympians.

Outside of the college ranks, Sirignano served as the president and director of his own company, Next Level ELITE Training Center, from 2007-09 and the defensive coordinator and strength and conditioning coach at Woonsocket (R.I.) High School in 2008-09.

Sirignano is a 2007 graduate of Bridgewater (Mass.) State, where he was a two-time NCAA Division III All-American, three-time All-New England honoree and three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference all-star.

Sirignano and his wife, Karolina, have a son, Dominic.