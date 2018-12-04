At his introductory press conference, new Louisville coach Scott Satterfield told local coaches they are welcome at his program.

"I also want to get involved with this community," Satterfield said. "I want our community to get involved with us. High school coaches, the region right here, right here in Louisville, come watch our practices. Our doors are open. The closed doors are no longer. We’re going to open it up. We have nothing to hide. I want to feed off them, the can feed off of us. We’re going to do this thing together."

Satterfield's statement Tuesday night will come as music to the ears of some local coaches who have told CardinalSports.com and KentuckyPreps.com that they have felt ignored or worse shut out of Louisville's program in recent years.

"It’s not going to be about me," Satterfield continued. "It’s not going to be about our coaches or our players, it’s going to be about all of us. The fans, the players, the alumni, everybody’s got to be involved with this. That’s how you win, when everybody’s involved. That’s how you win. It’s not one person, it’s everybody. I’m just happy to be the face of a program being the head coach, but I don’t want to be like that. It’s not ‘I,’ you’re going to hear me say ‘we’ a lot. Because it is. It’s we, it’s all of us. It’s all of us together. Cardinal Nation, that’s how we’re going to get this thing back on top, that’s what we have to do.”

One of the issues vexing local fans was a recent raid on local talent by other colleges like Purdue, Oregon, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Satterfield said his intention is to re-focus on local talent.

"“Huge, it is huge for us. There is some great talent here and again that is why I am talking to the high school coaches right here in Louisville and are welcome to come and watch us practice," Satterfield said. "Come over here we are going to have some things this spring in spring practice that we are going to open up to high school coaches. Come clinic with us and meet with some coaches it won’t cost them anything because I want our staff to get around these guys because I want these players that are playing around here in high school to feel like they have a home right here and they can come to play right here and meet all their goals and aspirations right here in Louisville.”