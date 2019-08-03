News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-03 16:08:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Scott Satterfield previews Louisville football fall camp

Mark Ennis • CardinalSports
@MarkEnnis
Publisher

Heading into his first fall camp as the head coach at the University of Louisville, Scott Satterfield met with the local media to answer questions and provide updates on the team and the roster. In...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}