Scott Satterfield wins ACC Coach of the Year
First-year Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was named the ACC Coach of the Year by the conference on Thursday morning. After guiding Louisville to a 7-5 season overall, 5-3 season in the ACC, and a second-place finish in the Atlantic, he beat out North Carolina's Mack Brown, Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney for the award.
Scott Satterfield is the #ACCFootball Coach of the Year!
He led @UofLFootball to a second place in the Atlantic Division after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll.
Satterfield received 23 of 60 votes for the award. The final vote tally featured six coaches receiving votes:
|Coach
|Votes
|
Scott Satterfield
|
23
|
Bronco Mendenhall
|
17
|
Dabo Swinney
|
15
|
Justin Fuente
|
2
|
Dave Clawson
|
2
|
Mack Brown
|
1
Coach of the year decisions are perennially a debate between candidates who achieve the most and those who overachieve the most relative to expectations either preseason or in response to events in the season. For 2019, it was obvious voters opted to honor Satterfield for his overall exceeding of preseason expectations. Coming off of a 2-10 season in which Louisville went 0-8 in the conference, Louisville receiver fewer preseason votes at ACC Football Kickoff than any other team in either division. In other words, they were in seventh place in their division on more preseason ballots than any team in either division. Bettors across the board set the preseason win total expectation at over/under 3.5 wins.
With such expectations, Satterfield exceeded the season over/under win total in the team's first six games. The Cardinal beat four bowl teams in their seven wins. They finished second in the ACC Atlantic and beat the Coastal Division champion, Virginia. Despite the disappointing finish in the rivalry game against Kentucky to end the season, his coach of the year resume was enough to earn him a plurality of votes in a year where Dabo Swinney is a national championship contender leading an undefeated team and Bronco Mendenhall led Virginia to its first Coastal Division title and ended a fifteen-year losing streak to rival Virginia Tech.