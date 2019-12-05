First-year Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was named the ACC Coach of the Year by the conference on Thursday morning. After guiding Louisville to a 7-5 season overall, 5-3 season in the ACC, and a second-place finish in the Atlantic, he beat out North Carolina's Mack Brown, Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney for the award.

Satterfield received 23 of 60 votes for the award. The final vote tally featured six coaches receiving votes:



ACC Coach of the Year Voting Coach Votes Scott Satterfield 23 Bronco Mendenhall 17 Dabo Swinney 15 Justin Fuente 2 Dave Clawson 2 Mack Brown 1

Coach of the year decisions are perennially a debate between candidates who achieve the most and those who overachieve the most relative to expectations either preseason or in response to events in the season. For 2019, it was obvious voters opted to honor Satterfield for his overall exceeding of preseason expectations. Coming off of a 2-10 season in which Louisville went 0-8 in the conference, Louisville receiver fewer preseason votes at ACC Football Kickoff than any other team in either division. In other words, they were in seventh place in their division on more preseason ballots than any team in either division. Bettors across the board set the preseason win total expectation at over/under 3.5 wins.