Louisville and Jeff Brohm continue to work the transfer market as they prepare to re-tool the 2024 roster. The third commitment out of the portal came on Tuesday evening when San Diego State transfer tight end Mark Redman announced his decision to land at Louisville.

Redman joins Harvard transfer defensive tackle Thor Griffith and Yale transfer offensive lineman Jonathan Mendoza in Louisville's incoming transfer class.

The 6-foot-6 tight end fills a need as Louisville's staff has prioritized that position since the season came to an end. Redman was named to the John Mackey Award Watch List for the most outstanding tight end for a second straight season in 2023.

He was a 2022 First-Team All-Mountain West performer in 2022.