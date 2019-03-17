Chris Mack and the Cardinals will find out where and when they’ll be playing in the NCAA Tournament on tonight’s Selection Show.

Everything we've worked for has led to this.



It's Selection Sunday, #CardNation. pic.twitter.com/NlF54C4QPG — Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 17, 2019

Where Louisville will be seeded is a mystery. Some have the Cardinals as high as a 5 or 6 seed while others have the Cardinals in the 8-9 range.

Selection Sunday: @ESPNLunardi latest Bracketology, just hours before the bracket is announced https://t.co/Nz4ORYmUW2 pic.twitter.com/k5qg5tFf3d — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 17, 2019

internet giving me grief today. gotta be the leprechauns. new bracket. https://t.co/8D21J3IOVy — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) March 17, 2019

Here is Jerry Palm’s explainer on how this year’s bracket will be put together.