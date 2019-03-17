Ticker
Selection Sunday

Gail Kamenish
Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003.

Chris Mack and the Cardinals will find out where and when they’ll be playing in the NCAA Tournament on tonight’s Selection Show.

Where Louisville will be seeded is a mystery. Some have the Cardinals as high as a 5 or 6 seed while others have the Cardinals in the 8-9 range.

Here is Jerry Palm’s explainer on how this year’s bracket will be put together.

