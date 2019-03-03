First-year Louisville coach Chris Mack will celebrate Senior Day Sunday with two first-year Louisville Cardinals and a veteran who returned to campus after years away.

Seniors Akoy Agau, who started and ended his career at Louisville, Christen Cunningham, a local native who transferred to Louisville from Samford, and Khwan Fore, who transferred to Louisville from Richmond, will be honored at today's Senior Day ceremony.

As tradition, fans are asked to wear RED Sunday for Senior Day. The Cardinals will square off against Notre Dame Sunday at 1:30. The game will be televised by CBS.