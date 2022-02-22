Seventh Inning Rally Lifts Cardinals Over Xavier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team used a six-run seventh inning to rally for a 7-6 victory over Xavier on Monday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.



Louisville (2-2) picked up the victory in the first of 18 straight home games for the Cardinals.



Trailing 4-1 in the seventh, Isaac Humphrey led off with a single to right field and scored on a Logan Beard RBI single. A pair of walks loaded the bases and JT Benson brought the Cardinals within one with a sacrifice fly.

Dalton Rushing then gave the Cardinals the lead for the first time on the night with a two-run double up against the centerfield wall to make it a 5-4 game. On the very next pitch, Cameron Masterman launched a two-run home run over the left field berm to stretch the margin out to 7-4.



Xavier (0-4) picked up a pair of runs in the eighth to pull the margin back to one, but Michael Prosecky managed to close things down to secure the victory.



The two teams traded solo home runs early in the contest, as Xavier hit long balls in the second and fourth, while Dalton Rushing launched his own homer in the second frame.



Humphrey helped lead the offensive attack with a perfect 3-for-3 night, reaching base four times. Dalton Rushing was 2-for-2 and reached four times as well, while Masterman also added a two-hit night. Christian Knapczyk also reached base four times with two walks and two HBPs.



Seamus Barrett drew the start on Monday, allowing just the two solo home runs across four innings. Adam Dowler made his collegiate debut and surrendered just two unearned runs in his two innings. Kaleb Corbett (1-0) earned the victory and Prosecky recorded the final six outs for his second save.



The Cardinals open up a three-game weekend series against Dartmouth on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.