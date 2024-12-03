Shough Named a Semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year

NEW YORK, NY – University of Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was named one the 12 semi-finalists for college football’s 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award by the College Sports Communicators.





Shough played in 12 games this season in guiding the Cards to an 8-4 record. The seventh-year senior threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns in his first season as the starter. Shough completed 62.7 percent of his passes while throwing just six interceptions.





After missing the better part of the last couple seasons due to season-ending injuries, Shough recorded four 300-yard passing games and tossed multiple touchdown passes in eight games, including four in a loss to nationally ranked Miami and in his first game against Austin Peay. The native of Chandler Ariz., threw for a season high 342 yards in the loss to the Hurricanes and 332 yards in a win at Boston College.





Shough ranks 12th nationally in passing yards and 21st in passing touchdowns, while earning honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference accolades.





Since 2018, the Comeback Player of the Year Award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of college football writers, editors, and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award winners at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.



