Shough Named Finalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough was named one of the three winners for the CSC Communicators Comeback Player of the Year Award, the organization announced on Tuesday. Ike Larsen (DB, Utah State) and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders (RB, South Carolina) and were also winners of the award. . Since 2018, the Comeback Player of the Year Award has recognized college football student-athletes for overcoming injury, illness or other circumstances. At the conclusion of each season, in a vote by a panel of Associated Press college football writers and sports information directors, three college football student-athletes are honored as Comeback Player of the Year Award. They will be honored during an on-field ceremony on-field ceremony at the 2024 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. Shough's inspiring comeback story reflects six years of resilience and determination. Beginning his college football journey at Oregon in 2018 and concluding at Louisville in 2024, Shough overcame a series of setbacks to finish his career on a high note. This season, he led the Cardinals to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Washington, which he has chosen to opt of playing in to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Shough's path has been anything but easy. At Oregon, he showcased his potential as the Ducks' primary quarterback in 2020, leading them to a Pac-12 Championship. Seeking new challenges, he transferred to Texas Tech, where injuries defined his next three seasons. Shoulder and collarbone injuries sidelined him after just four games in 2021 and seven contests in 2022, while a broken left fibula ended his 2023 season after just four games.

In 2024, Shough arrived at Louisville, embracing a fresh start with remarkable mental and physical toughness. Starting all 12 games, he passed for over 300 yards in four contests, including back-to-back performances against conference foes Miami and Boston College. He also threw two or more touchdown passes in six games. The 6-foot-3 quarterback finished 15th nationally in passing yards and 22nd in touchdown passes in his lone season with the Cards. He added four touchdown passes in games against both Miami and Austin Peay. He finished the season with 3,195 passing yards (third in the ACC), 23 touchdowns (fifth), and a 148.1 QBR (sixth). Across 42 career games, Tyler completed 63% of his passes for 7,820 yards and 59 touchdowns.



