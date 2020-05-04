News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 14:00:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Significant questions remain, but the direction is clear

Chris Person • CardinalSports
Staff Writer
@RivalsChris

The coronavirus is still prevalent throughout the country, murder hornets are a concern, and now Louisville has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA regarding the Brian Bowen incident dat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}