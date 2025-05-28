Smith Invited to adidas Eurocamp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball senior guard Reyne Smith has been invited to participate in adidas Eurocamp May 31 through June 2 in Treviso, Italy. Smith will participate with Team Eurocamp 2.

The adidas Eurocamp is the only officially sanctioned NBA pre-draft camp outside of the United States, historically attended by hundreds of NBA and Euroleague team personnel, coaches, scouts and agents.

Led by Coaching Director Bill Bayno and Scouting Director Gianluca Pascucci, the high-profile coaching lineup includes Dave Joerger and Rex Kalamian (Milwaukee Bucks), DJ Bakker (Charlotte Hornets), Fraser Ross McMains (Boston Celtics), Kevin Burleson (Detroit Pistons), Kyle Hines (Brooklyn Nets), Matt Brase (Philadelphia 76ers), Shaun Fein (LA Clippers), Trevor Hendry (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Ty Abbott (LA Lakers) to train and mentor the elite group of players invited to participate in this year’s camp. The coaching roster is further strengthened by Phil Handy leading the NBL Next Stars program and Dogus Balbay who will serve as the Next Generation tournament coach.

Joining the esteemed group of coaches and mentors include former NBA players Derrick Rose, Sergio Rodriguez, and Goran Dragic. Guerschon Yabusele, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, will also make a special appearance during the weekend to inspire and engage with the elite group of young athletes.

Smith is the fifth Australian to be selected for the camp since 2013. Previous Australian participants include Taran Armstrong (G League), Will McDowell White (formerly G League), Dante Exum (NBA) and Ryan Broekhoff (formerly NBA).

Louisville has had 77 NBA Draft picks in the program’s history, with 19 players playing in the NBA in the last 10 years. Of its 77 Draft picks, there have been 13 Cardinals selected in the Top 10 of the NBA Draft.