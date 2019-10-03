SENATOBIA, Miss. — Coming out of Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood (Miss.), Braden Smith took a shot as a walk-on at Mississippi State. That was OK at first, but the more he thought about it, he wanted to go earn that offer and find a school that wanted him.

He drew attention over the spring at Northwest Community College. He picked up a few offers from the likes of Lafayette and Western Michigan, but it was at a Mega Camp at the University of Memphis that changed the future for Smith.

The speedy wideout was already on the Cardinals’ radar, but after they saw him at camp, they offered. He is now committed to Louisville with plans to be there in January.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

“It felt great when Louisville pulled the trigger on me at that camp,” said Smith. “I had been talking with them for a couple of months, and I knew they were interested, so to get that offer was big for me.

“I went up there in May for an unofficial visit and saw a lot of what they have up there. I think Louisville is a very good fit for me. I committed over the summer and things have been going great since.

“I think I am locked on Louisville. They are the first big school to take a chance on me and that means a lot. I have had some talks with other schools since, but from the beginning, Louisville has been on me the hardest and the strongest, so that sits strong with me.

“As a commit, I am watching them play as much as I can this season. I am watching the coaches to see if what they say matches up with what they are doing. Being trustworthy is very important to me, so I am really looking hard at that. I like what the new staff is doing. Coach Sattersfield has come in, taken a bad situation with the old coach and has them back on track. I really like what I see so far.”

