Louisville is set to begin spring practice for the second time under head coach Scott Satterfield. It's remarkable to compare the energy and expectations around the program just one year later. An 8-5 season with a bowl win and a large number of the key players from that team coming back have Louisville looking up for 2020. That being the case, here are three important questions the team and staff will be looking to answer in spring football.

How can the defense improve?

It shows just how bad the 2018 defense was that the 2019 defense, universally acknowledged as a poor defense, was still an improvement. And it was. But Louisville simply can't get where it wants to be as a program counting on outscoring every meaningful opponent. The defense must improve in 2020 for Satterfield and company to equal or improve upon last year's record. Spring football in 2020 must be devoted to two primary things for the Louisville defense: improving the pass rush and forcing more turnovers. In 2019, Louisville finished 66th nationally in sacks. It was a dramatic improvement from the measly 11 sacks recorded in 2018. Bryan Brown and Cort Dennison have to find a way to generate even more of a pass rush in 2020. In particular, the pass rush from the three down linemen and fourth rusher on standard defensive alignments. Louisville simply had to blitz way too often to generate pass rush. With GG Robinson gone, Louisville's three returning leaders in sacks are all linebackers. That can't be the case in 2020. Satterfield's defenses at Appalachain State were known for forcing interceptions but outside of a few opportunistic situations, that never materialized in 2019. In 2020, it must. There's every reason to think the passing offenses in 2020 will be better and the pass defense must improve with it. Some of that will fall on the secondary itself. Louisville spent much of 2019 experimenting with different combinations at cornerback. Who will step up and hold those jobs in spring? The rest will fall on the pass rush helping the secondary out.

What will phase two of the offense look like?

This time last year, nobody knew who the quarterback would be and few were sure Louisville even had the personnel to run the style of offense Satterfield liked to run. Now? Expectations are sky high. I was surprised at the Music City Bowl luncheon that offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said he felt like the offense was "vanilla" in 2019. That is, there are so many more wrinkles that they will feel comfortable putting into the offense this year because what Ledford called "a base of knowledge" has been laid with the players. What will that look like and how will it capitalize on the returning players? With the skillset he possesses and his being established as the team's quarterback, what will they do to maximize what Micale Cunningham can do? Durability issues will likely keep them from emphasizing the quarterback running game too much more. But Cunningham proved to be a dangerous deep ball thrower and his overall accuracy improved dramatically from the early season to the end.

Which early enrollees have a chance to make an impact right away?