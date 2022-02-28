Spring Practice Report: February 28

Day one of spring football is in the books for Scott Satterfield and the Louisville football program. The head coach addressed the media following practice, and passed along a few newsworthy nuggets:



Newcomers out wide impress

Throughout winter workouts, Central Arkansas transfer Tyler Hudson kept coming up in conversations with people around the program. On the first day of spring practice, he caught the eye of Scott Satterfield. "I saw maybe six or seven catches out here today," Satterfield said when talking about Hudson. Satterfield also was pleased with the play of Miami transfer Dee Wiggins. "They picked it up as if they've been here for a while. That was good to see for their first practice. They have good size and length, and some pretty good speed as well."



Competition at running back

With the addition of Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans, Louisville's backfield is as deep and talented as ever. Evans joins the returning core of Jalen Mitchell, Trevion Cooley, and Jawhar Jordan, all players who showed flashes a year ago. "The running back room is pretty thick, we've got some good talent in that room," Satterfield said. Satterfield thinks that having that many guys is a positive, and is going to help each player individually. "It's just going to make them all better. They're going to go out there and compete every single day." When elaborating on how he will evaluate the room, Satterfield said as more of the offense gets installed, guys will separate. "We'll just see mentally who can do it. We know physically they can do it." Satterfield likes the versatility of the room, too. "They bring some different things to the table. (Trevion) Cooley looked like he had an extra gear today with some of the runs he broke out on. Tiyon (Evans) is a thick back and showed great vision. Jaws (Jawhar Jordan) has some juice in his legs, and (Jalen) Mitchell is a consistent back."



Malik Cunningham's development

Malik Cunningham took a step forward last year under new quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, and Scott Satterfield is looking for Cunningham to do that again this year. "I think Malik took a step last year. We want to see him become a more consistent pocket passer. We know what he can do with his legs." So, what's the key for Cunningham this spring? "One of the things we're going to focus on this spring is really trying to find that check down. If one or two isn't there, we need to find that check down."



Defense looking for guys to step up