CardinalSports - Spring practice updates from TEs coach Stu Holt & Marshon Ford - 3/1

"Marshon's been my assistant coach. He's been helping out with the guys, and he's getting back. He's actually doing quite a bit, he's way ahead."

"He was a captain last year, and he's trying his best to grow as a leader. In some ways it's probably helped him. He's been forced to speak what he sees. It's been great for him."

That's great news for Louisville as Ford will be back in time for fall camp.

Even though Ford has been out, Stu Holt thinks it's been beneficial for the younger players:

"You hate that he can't go, but at the same time you get some young guys a lot of reps. That's been fun to see. We got five guys going. They're playing hard and improving every day."

Out of the youngsters, who is standing out?

"Dez Melton and Francis Sherman have improved every day and have gotten better and better."