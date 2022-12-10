Even while at Purdue, Jeff Brohm put a focus on recruiting the city of Louisville. Just days after becoming the head coach at UofL, Brohm has flipped St. Xavier standout Micah Carter from the Boilermakers to the Cardinals.

Carter visited Louisville several times over the last year, but ultimately decided on Purdue. The coaching change has since shifted things, and on Saturday, Carter announced on Twitter that he'd be coming to Louisville.

"The Purdue Boilermakers have been nothing short of amazing and I'm thankful for the love I've been shown. With that being said, I have decided to decommit from the University of Purdue and join Jeff Brohm at the University of Louisville."

Carter led St. Xavier in tackles this year, and has a ton of upside at 6-foot-5 to grow into his frame. Carter played outside linebacker for St. X this year, but has the versatility to play with his hand on the ground. You can never have enough edge rushers, and Carter certainly has the potential to be a really good college player in time.



Jeff Brohm has hit the ground running, and he dips into the 502 to add to the 2023 recruiting class.

