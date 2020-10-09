CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Louisville at Georgia Tech

Ty Spalding I said the game against Pittsburgh felt like a big game. Well, this one feels like a really big game. Win this one, and a winning season is very much within grasp. Lose this one, and the wheels might just come off. With Notre Dame on the schedule next, if you lose to Georgia Tech, you're staring 1-4 right in the face. I've picked Louisville to win every game so far, and I'm not stopping this week. There's no reason Louisville shouldn't take care of business here. The Cardinals don't need to stop Jeff Sims, just contain him, and this one should go Louisville's way. I'm going 34-23, Louisville.

Chris Person Louisville is 1-2 on the year which means I am 1-2 on the year in correctly predicting games so take this prediction for what it’s worth. Louisville is coming off of a bye week and should be well prepared to play a not-so-great Georgia Tech team. This is a must win for Louisville which is why I am picking them for a fourth week in a row. I am expecting the defense to have another solid showing and for the offense to join the party as well propelling the Cardinals to a 38-21 win over GT.

Travis Graf First off, this is a tipping point game for the Cards. Win this, bets are still on. Lose and all bets are off for the season and you risk a snowball effect. Georgia Tech’s defense is susceptible to explosive plays, so that plays into what Louisville is going to try to do when they have the ball. Look for chunk plays out of the Cardinals offense. This whole game comes down to the defense, since the offense will put up yardage and points. Louisville must cause some havoc in the backfield and win first downs. If they do these and take care of the ball, they’ll win by at least one touchdown. Louisville takes care of business and wins 31-17.