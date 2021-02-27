CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

As always, staff writers Ty Spalding and Travis Graf give their best guess at what happens in tonight’s contest against the Duke Blue Devils.

Louisville wins if...

Spalding: A combination of defenders slow down Matthew Hurt. In the first meeting, Louisville tried Quinn Slazinski first on Hurt, and the talented big man scorched Louisville in the first half. In the second half, Louisville threw David Johnson at Hurt, which was much more successful. Does Louisville try someone like Jae'Lyn Withers or Malik Williams? I worry that Johnson may get in foul trouble trying to defend a taller Hurt.

Graf: They get to the line on the road. Duke averages four less free throw attempts per game than their opponents. The Blue Devils aren’t a very good defensive team. Carlik Jones and David Johnson should be able to get to the paint and score without much resistance.

Louisville loses if...

Spalding: The supporting cast doesn't produce. In the Notre Dame game, Louisville had five players score in double figures. If guys like Samuell Williamson, Jae'Lyn Withers, and others have off nights, I don't think Carlik Jones and David Johnson can carry Louisville to a victory.

Graf: The Cards settle for outside shots. Like I said, Duke isn’t very good defensively and Louisville should be able to put pressure on their wing defenders. The wrong guys taking the wrong shots in this matchup could doom the Cards. If Duke is able to score in the paint rather than off of their typical jump shots, that hurts Louisville’s chances as well.

Prediction & MVP.