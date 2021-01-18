Staff Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State
Staff writers Ty Spalding and Travis Graf continue to try their luck at predicting the outcome of the basketball games Spalding actually predicted the exact score of the Louisville - Wake Forest ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news