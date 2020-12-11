CardinalSports - Staff Predictions: Louisville-Wake Forest

Ty Spalding It's hard to overlook the recent events around the program. Can this team block out the outside noise? That's the million-dollar question. I could see this game going either way. I view this game as a complete tossup and don't really understand why Louisville is favored in this one. One thing that sticks out is the turnover margin comparison: Wake Forest: +2.14 (#1 nationally) Louisville: -1.40 (#123 nationally)... Anyhow, if Louisville somewhat takes care of the football, the 'Cards will win in a shootout, 38-35.

Chris Person I’m really not sure what to expect from this game. I think Wake Forest is a decent team that I believe most weeks I would have picked to beat Louisville, but with it being the final game of the season in the aftermath of the Scott Satterfield/South Carolina drama I think Louisville may actually come out ready to play. Also, I think this Louisville team will be better (yes, you heard that right) without Atwell going into this game because now the defense can’t just key on one particular target. I foresee this Louisville team really stepping up to the plate for one final game in the crazy 2020 season and coming away with a win as the Cardinals’ offense has a big day from Dez Fitzpatrick on their way to a 38-27 win.

Travis Graf I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news here, but this weekend’s game doesn’t look good on the surface. The off field troubles may have been glossed over with Satterfield’s letter to the fan base, but make no mistake that the team probably won’t be a collective unit at this point. Like many programs around the country, Louisville is probably ready for the season to be over and a new slate to start his offseason. The weather isn’t supposed to be the best, either. Rain and 15-16 mph winds are in the forecast. Right now, it looks like this could be an all around ugly game. I don’t believe the Cards win this one, but I believe they make it respectable despite not having their two best offensive weapons and missing players in other positions as well. Wake Forest wins an ugly one, 24-17.