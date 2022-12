Stephen Herron is coming back home to Louisville to finish his college football career as a graduate transfer.

"I chose UofL because I finally feel at home in the Ville with Brohm. I'm behind him and his plan. After being away for so long and accomplishing everything I set out to do academically at Stanford it's time to come home and finish out the journey. I'm behind the city and excited to play in front of my people," said Herron.

During his four years at Stanford Herron amassed 10 sacks (5.5 in 2022), 13 tackles for a loss, and 71 total tackles.

He will join forces with Penn State transfer Rodney McGraw on the defensive line next season.