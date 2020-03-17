You may be waking up this morning and looking at your retirement savings (don’t look) and your shares (seriously, don’t look) and you may notice that virtually everything on the stock market is doing terribly right now. You may be wondering “what can I invest in to get me out of this mess?” The answer is not toilet paper nor hand sanitizer, as I’m afraid you’ve missed the boat on those. However, I have the answer. How? While I’m not a stockbroker or a (successful) gambler, I do have a knack for spotting very important trends such as how Louisville’s d-line could not handle #thiccness last season. This ability comes from my elementary understanding that history repeats itself. Early last summer when I was writing for our good friends at LouisvilleSportsLive.net, I wrote a piece on how Louisville was not an exception to this rule. Ignoring all other legitimate factors such as recruiting, roster management, coaching, player development facilities, etc., I predicted that solely based on Louisville’s last 30 years of win totals, that they were right on schedule for Step 2 of Conor’s Ultimate Cardinal Football Win Trend Tracker (name is still a work in progress).

Here’s how CUCFWTT works: Step 1: Late Decade Collapse To start the cycle we as UofL fans, unfortunately, must endure a late decade collapse. Think of it as a reset, if that helps the pain at all. Like most things, the cycle begins at the bottom. The ‘80s Heading into the ‘90s, the Cards were wrapping up what had been an abysmal decade that did not include a single season with more than 5 wins. In ’85 Howard Schnellenberger took over a Bob Weber-led team that had bottomed out with a 2-9 season in the previous year. “Schnelly” would spend the next few years building the program into something the program hadn’t seen since Lee Corso was patrolling the sidelines: A Winner. The ‘90s After leading the program to heights the UofL football program had never seen before, Schnellenberger stepped down due to personal issues with then-president of the university, Dr. Donald Swain. He stated in a 2012 interview that the issues with Swain revolved around the athletic department’s planned move for the football team to give up its conference independence and join the start-up Conference USA. Schnellenberger spoke on the matter saying, “I wasn't going to coach in a conference where I didn't have a chance to compete for the national championship.” Eastern Michigan’s Ron Cooper took over the Cards in 1995, and in just 3 seasons led the Cardinals face-first into the ground with a 1-10 record in ‘97. The ‘00s Once again, after leading the program to heights it had never seen before, with the 2006 Cardinals capping off a wildly successful 12-1 campaign with an Orange Bowl victory, UofL’s head coach decided to leave. This time it was Bobby Petrino leaving UofL for the Atlanta Falcons. Steve Kragthorpe would take over a star-studded roster and quickly drive the program off the cliff in less than 3 years, ultimately getting himself fired after a sour 4-8 2009 season. The ‘10s In less than two seasons after Bobby Petrino’s Cardinals take Clemson to the wire in an instant classic down in Death Valley, and Lamar Jackson becomes the program’s first Heisman Trophy Winner, Petrino seemingly stops running the program and gets fired before the 2018 team can complete a shocking 2-10 season. STEP 2: First Signs of Hope The ‘80s After finishing a disappointing, but encouraging, 3-win season in 1987, Schnellenberger and his squad take an enormous leap to 8 wins in ’88. This season proves as a sign of good things to come. The ‘90s John L. Smith guides Louisville as they bounce back from their worst season in over 30 years to win 7 games and earn a berth in the 1998 Motor City Bowl. The ‘10s Charlie Strong takes over a limping Cardinal program and caps off an improbable bowl-bid season with a win over Southern Mississippi in the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl. The ‘20s I am a genius.

Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports