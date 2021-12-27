Storylines: First Responder Bowl

Louisville is set to play in the First Responder Bowl tomorrow at 3:15 p.m. against Air Force. Here are a few things to watch:



Malik Cunningham chasing history

Malik Cunningham is on the verge of completing a historic season at quarterback for Louisville. Cunningham, who will be back next year, needs a big game tomorrow to put a bow on what could be one of the best seasons statistically in NCAA history.

Cunningham needs 266 yards passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 32 yards rushing, and one rushing touchdown to finish the season with:

3000 yards passing

1000 yards rushing

20 passing TDs

20 rushing TDs Sure, the wins weren't there, but if Cunningham hits those marks in tomorrow's game, it will be hard to argue the success from Cunningham at quarterback.



Louisville's depth to be tested

Louisville's depth will be tested against Air Force due to injuries and transfer portal entries, specifically at the wide receiver and cornerback positions.

Jordan Watkins, Justin Marshall, and Shai Werts are no longer with the Louisville football program, putting that much more pressure on Tyler Harrell and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. At cornerback, Louisville will be without Tre Clark, who has been out since the NC State game, and Greedy Vance who entered the transfer portal last week. Kani Walker is also unavailable due to already playing in four games as Louisville wants to maintain his redshirt.

JUCO product Trey Franklin and true freshman Rance Conner are in line to see increased playing time in the secondary.