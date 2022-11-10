It wasn't an ideal start to the Kenny Payne era as the Bellarmine Knights came into the Yum! Center and took down Louisville, 67-66.

Look, I'm not going to do any moral victory talk. Regardless of the circumstances, Louisville should never lose to Bellarmine. Never. That's not a slight against Scott Davenport and his program, but it's the reality. You can't lose that game. Even with a roster that isn't up to Louisville's standards, you still should be able to overwhelm a smaller, less athletic, and less-talented Bellarmine squad.

Now that we have that out of the way:

- Louisville opened the game with incredible energy and effort. Louisville was locked in on both sides of the floor. Louisville was out in the passing lanes, leading to a Jae'Lyn Withers dunk. And Louisville built a 13-5 lead because of that.



- Despite Bellarmine having Louisville on the ropes, Louisville played with their hair on fire during the last five minutes. Louisville ended the game on an 11-0 run, held Bellarmine scoreless over the last 4:41, and forced four turnovers over that stretch.

- Individual players: Mike James showed what he can be, and he showed that the buzz and hype around him last summer was real. James finished with 16 points in 33 minutes, and he let the offense come to him. He took shots in rhythm, he didn't try to do too much, and he's a legitimate option on offense. You can't say this about everyone, but Jae'Lyn Withers seems to have benefited in a major way from this new coaching staff. Withers is playing at an extremely high level, and his confidence is back where it needs to be. He's being a vocal leader, and he looked like the best player on the floor for much of that game.

