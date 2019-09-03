It's around 1 o'clock P.M, I'm walking down by South Floyd Street where the Louisville Cardinals 106th team will host their player organized open scrimmage. Last year, Samuell Williamson and Jahmius Ramsey were on official visits when this event took place, just three days later, Williamson announced his commitment with a standout from his visit being the open scrimmage.

It's a two-hour event where the current Louisville roster, alumni, and even visiting recruits, go head-to-head in several scrimmage sessions. This event is open to fans and isn't a media covered event BUT, the media did have access to stand near the court where I stood and watched hundreds of people file in on a hot day to watch Team 106 and others play some pickup.

It took a few minutes for the scoring to open up but it was opened up in style. Former UConn transfer and returning Cardinal, Steven Enoch, opened up the scoring with an aggressive put-back layup. Enoch would continue to score after that as he hit the next two buckets for his squad.

Last year, Enoch only took around 1-2 three-point attempts a game. Yesterday, despite being just a team scrimmage, Enoch took at least five three-point attempts and from what I remember, he nailed two of them.

One takeaway from Enoch's game: his shooting.

With the scrimmage being quiet offensively, it gave guys the opportunity to show off defensive skills and returner and one of three team captains for this season, Malik Williams, did just that. Five-star frosh Samuell Williamson made an impressive move to the rim but Williams wasn't having it and blocked it off the glass.

That was one of [unofficial stat count] five blocked shots that Williams had in the scrimmage yesterday. In addition, just like Steven Enoch, Williams showed off some shooting and he hit several threes. Last season, he only averaged nearly 2.6 three-point attempts a game and like Steven, he took way more than last year's season average in this game.

One takeaway from Williams' game: his defense.

One of the more vocal players in yesterday's scrimmage was the returning guard, Darius Perry. He did a majority of the scoring hitting shots from all over and doing a lot of driving and finishing. Besides his play on the court, his leadership was definitely shown.

He was talking tons of smack, even yelled "Hell No," when Aidan Igiehon took a three-pointer. But, there were even moments where he pointed out mistakes and even helped Zach Loveday with a pointer.

One takeaway from Perry's game: his leadership

**Other notables: Dwayne Sutton and Ryan McMahon.

-- Sutton grabbed a handful of rebounds but didn't do much yesterday. I wouldn't take anything out of that, he will be an immediate impact player this season and will be one of the team's top defenders.

-- McMahon, he did what he does and that is being a major factor on offense. He hit several three-pointers and distributed the ball extremely well. What else did we see from him? two blocked shots, something we don't see out of him.

-- The freshmen

This season, Chris Mack will have six freshmen on the roster, not including walk-ons. Yesterday, five players out of the six competed in the scrimmage with the one not playing being David Johnson who's recovering from injury. Johnson had a wrap on his shoulder but took it off later on in the scrimmage and was just watching his teammates play pickup.

We start with prized freshmen, the former five-star, Samuell Williamson. He displayed his ability to score the ball at any level. He got himself on the board with a nice dribble move which led him to score off of a hook shot. Later on, he continued to get buckets from inside the paint, also hit several threes including a fadeaway three in the corner which fans ooh's and ahh's at.

Next, fans call him the Irish hulk, Aidan Igiehon. He's openly said that his first dunk as a Cardinal will be special and mean something to him, yesterday he threw down a vicious dunk and got the crowds attention. One thing that fans got to see out of him was his three-point shot which is something that he's working on. He also grabbed several rebounds, including four in his first two minutes of action.

The team's first commit, Josh Nickelberry, hit two long three's in the scrimmage yesterday and showed his ability to make plays and defend the ball really well. This summer, Nickelberry suffered a broken finger, but all signs show that he's recovered from that.

He was ranked amongst the top-100 prospects in the 2019 class but is considered underrated by many, Jaelyn Withers. Cardinal fans didn't know much about him but hopefully, he proved his worth yesterday. He defended the ball extremely well, nabbing three steals and had a blocked shot on Samuell Williamson. Withers is also improving his jumper, he hit several in the scrimmage.

This season he will enter as a redshirt, Quinn Slazinski has had an excellent summer development-wise and he proved that yesterday. He hit a handful of three-pointers and was extremely active on the defensive end. Some believe that Slazinski's redshirt could potentially get pulled due to his performance in practices and such this summer.

-- Newcomers

This summer Chris Mack landed a guy that is a perfect fit in his system and that's Saint Joseph's transfer, Fresh Kimble. Despite being a newcomer and isn't in his normal captain's role like he was at SJU, Kimble has still been a leader for this Louisville squad. In the scrimmage, he was able to show off his ball-handling skill and his ability to make plays. In addition, he scored the ball several times which is something he did often at Saint Joseph's where he averaged over 15.5 points a game.

Despite being a walk-on, Keith Oddo has quickly become a locker room favorite. Yesterday in warmups, the Richmond grad transfer hit eight straight threes but was unable to score in the scrimmages. He did make several plays while on the floor and was vocal.

-- The visiting recruits.

The coolest part of the scrimmage, in my opinion, is the fact that visiting recruits are able to play in this game.

This weekend, Louisville hosted Devin Askew, Zach Loveday, and Josh Hall for official visits.

Askew, is a potential reclassification guy. He's currently rated Top-20 in the 2021 class but could opt to go to the 2020 class. Despite being a late-arrival to the scrimmage, Askew didn't waste any time showing off his skills. He hit several shots and looked extremely comfortable competing with college athletes. There was a sequence where he defended Samuell Williamson in the post and defended it really well.

Loveday is a former teammate of current Cardinal, Quinn Slazinski. The 7-footer missed his first two shots but seemed to settle in as time went by. He scored the ball several times, had a few steals, and grabbed a few boards. Like Slazinski, colleges are aiming to bring Loveday and help him develop his strength when that is done he will be a tough player to defend.

Finally, five-star wing Josh Hall. Like Loveday, it took him some time to settle in but didn't take too long. He showed off his scoring ability, hitting two straight three-pointers after missing his first few attempts. One impressive thing: his ability to hit contested jumpers. He showed this often yesterday.







