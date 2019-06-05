Tee Webb, the three-star quarterback commitment for Louisville out of Cartersville High School in Georgia, was a guest with host Ethan Moore on Louisville Sports Live on 93.9 The Ville Wednesday night. Webb discussed the recruiting process that ended in him committing to Louisville, his relationship with head coach Scott Satterfield and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce, and when he plans to enroll at Louisville.

Webb reminded Ethan Moore that his recruitment with Louisville began when Bobby Petrino's staff offered him while he was in the seventh grade. Webb told Moore that upon arrival Louisville reached out and that Satterfield reiterated that his offer still stood. Webb visited shortly thereafter.

Why did Webb decide to commit to Louisville so early into the Satterfield tenure? "I really loved the coaches," he said, "and their plans for the future and the plans they have for me." He said the coaching staff "made me feel like I was on top of the world" while on his visit and he opted to end his recruitment shortly thereafter and commit.

Webb also noted that Satterfield and Ponce insisted the team would "sling it around." This might come as a surprise to many as Satterfield developed a reputation for running the ball in his later years at Appalachian State. In 2018, for instance, Appalachian State ran the ball 540 times compared to just 319 pass attempts; but, those numbers likely reflect a team often nursing a big lead and a first year starter at quarterback in Zac Thomas more than they reflect a dislike for throwing the ball as well as passing that gets yards more in chunk plays and on play-action.

"I believe I can make all the throws. I also like to run a lot. I like contact. But I don't get to do a lot of it in our offense." — Tee Webb on Louisville Sports Live

When asked what the strengths of his game are, Webb stated he is a true dual-threat quarterback. "I believe I can make all the throws. I also like to run a lot. I like contact. But I don't get to do a lot of it in our offense." Webb added that his goals this summer were to put on weight, get stronger, and "learn to be an even better student of the game."