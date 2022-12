Louisville native Marquis Groves-Kilebrew is returning home to play his college ball.

The former adidas All-American and 11th ranked corner from the 2022 class joined the mass exodus of talent leaving Texas A&M and will join forces at Louisville with two other Kentucky portal boys, Stephen Herron from Trinity and Devin Neal Jr. from Frederick Douglass. The Cards also added defensive back Myles Slusher from Arkansas and defensive end Rodney McGeaw from the portal, so far.

Groves-Killebrew played in one game as a true freshman and registered two solo tackles. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school Louisville was in the early running for the 6-foot corner but he eventually committed to Georgia before flipping and signing with Texas A&M on signing day.