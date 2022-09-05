This will *probably* be some of the final remarks on Louisville's 31-7 loss to Syracuse before we turn the page to a quick turnaround game against Central Florida.

The GOOD...Newcomers shine in debut

Tiyon Evans paced Louisville on the ground totaling 89 yards on 13 carries and scored the only touchdown for the Cardinals. That is the most rushing yards by a running back in his first Louisville game since Eric Shelton rushed for 151 yards vs. Kentucky in 2003. Tyler Hudson was the other bright spot on the offensive side of the ball, surpassing 100 yards receiving, as the Central Arkansas transfer caught 8 passes for 102 yards.

The BAD...Louisville makes Garrett Shrader look like future HOFer

Coming into this season, Garrett Shrader didn't exactly have the reputation of being an accurate pocket-passer. But Louisville did their best to make the Syracuse quarterback look like one. In 2021, Shrader completed only 52 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 113. On Saturday, Shrader completed 72 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 178. To make things worse, according to Pro Football Focus, Shrader was the highest-graded quarterback against the blitz from week 1.

The UGLY...Turnover margin and Syracuse penalties

Louisville had a -3 turnover margin, its worst since the Virginia Tech game on Oct. 31, 2020. You're not going to win many games losing the turnover battle, but you're really not going to win many games not forcing a single turnover. Louisville coughed the ball up three times, and didn't force any takeaways. Another extremely ugly statistic: Syracuse's 18 penalties were the most by a Louisville opponent since 1963. Louisville still lost 31-7.

