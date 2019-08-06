The Quarterback Debate: Rebuttal in Defense of Jawon Pass
A week ago, Dave Lackford and I each made parallel cases for either Jawon Pass or Malik Cunningham as the starting quarterback. He made three detailed points, I made three detailed points. Beginnin...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news