Three schools stand out for Cincinnati lineman Mao Glynn
Cincinnati (Ohio) Walnut Hills lineman Mao Glynn holds double-digit scholarship offers, but a trio of those schools have jumped out early in the spring as top contenders for the three-star prospect.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news