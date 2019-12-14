THE SITUATION

Jamie Vance was an early commitment for the Arkansas Razorbacks in 2020, but the three-star cornerback reopened his recruitment early on this fall and emerged as one of the most sought-after senior targets in all of Louisiana. Vance wasted no time making an official visit to Louisville, but waited until his final high school football game to reveal his decision -- he committed to the Cardinals. The New Orleans cornerback holds offers from all over the country -- from Mississippi State to Auburn, Arizona, Arizona State and Virginia -- but gravitated toward the Cardinals dating back to the spring after he pledged to the Razorbacks. Vance made his official visit to Louisville on Oct. 19-20 and had settled on a decision in the days leading up to the Early Signing Period. Vance is the first Louisiana prospect in Louisville's 2020 class despite making attempts at several prospects in The Boot in this recruiting cycle. He's the third defensive back overall and the 25th total commitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"Just the consistency of communicating every day and them showing how bad they want me and need me. The defensive coordinator (Bryan Brown) came to the school twice for me. Out of all schools that recruited me, none of the defensive coordinators came seen me; it was always the position coach or someone like that." "The official (visit) was great. I love the coaching staff because I see they have a really close relationship with the players and I’m not just talking about start players ... I’m talking about the whole team. When I talked to the players there, I got nothing but good feedback about the staff and how they're changing the program around. The highlights of the visit was when I was in film (sessions) with the defensive coordinator and I got to see what kind of defense they run and how I would fit in the scheme. Also, the stats they put up as a staff at Appalachian State." "It was real easy (decision) because when I got up there, they didn’t try to show or sell they self with fake love or anything; they told me what it was and how it’s gonna go and how I’ll fit in what they trying to do." "I’m looking to come in and perform at the standard they have for me now as well I have for myself but higher. I want to come in and help the program day by day, getting better and building those relationships."

RIVALS REACTION