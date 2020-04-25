Louisville just received its second verbal commitment in as many days from a priority target in 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle Zen Michalski. Louisville beat Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, and Syracuse for the Michalski's services. Indiana State was the first program to offer Michalski on February 16, a little over two months and 18 offers later Michalski shut down his recruitment and told the Louisville staff he wanted to be a Card.

“I chose Louisville for many reasons, the amazing coaches, coach Ledford, and coach Satterfield have completely turned around this program. They have an extremely bright future. They have my major, they’re close to home, I actually grew up in Louisville and its always been home to me. The Coaches have also treated me like family and I have the strongest relationship with them. I'm just so extremely excited to see what the future holds with them,” said Michalski.

Louisville offered the Floyd Central product on March 16th and he called the Cards his “dream school.” It appeared Louisville was in a good position and Michalski admitted as much. With campuses closed, Michalski never got the chance to camp anywhere. He visited Louisville before but didn't get to visit any of the schools on his list after they offered. It's strange to see a prospect blow up with 19 offers over a nine-week span but these are strange times.

When asked if he knew he was going to pick Louisville back when they offered he responded, "Yeah its always been my dream school, I found my place man," exclaimed the newest Louisville commit.

Michalski becomes the fourth commitment for Louisville this cycle and the second offensive lineman to give his verbal pledge.