Louisville was looking to add a home run threat at running back for the 2019 class and decided that Jalen Mitchell was their man. The Rockledge, Florida playmaker chose the 'Cards over Colorado State and Toledo.

"It’s a 5-star place with 5-star personality in regards to the people there in town," said the newest Louisville running back.

Mitchell is a solid 5-foot-11, 200-pound back who can run inside the tackles as well as bounce it outside. He expects to play as a true freshman.

"I see myself as a three-down back. My ability to run inside zone can help me see the field sooner than expected," claimed Mitchell.

His lead recruiter was running backs coach Norval McKenzie.

Mitchell has lofty expectations for himself ands wants Louisville fans to know he's ready to get to work.

"Thank you for the love (Louisville fans), I’m coming to work hard and bring the Heisman back to the 'Ville," stated Mitchell.

Mitchell is the second running back in Louisville's 2019 class and will compete with local 3-star prospect Aidan Robbins for touches in the future. The 'Cards are now stacked at the running back position with Colin Wilson, Hassan Hall, Dae Williams, Malik Staples, Javian Hawkins, plus Mitchell and Robbins.