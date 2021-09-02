Thursday Practice Report: Malik Cunningham talks Ole Miss

- Cunningham says Ole Miss is 'very experienced' on the defensive side of the ball.

- Cunningham says Ole Miss is big up front, secondary has some good players, and the linebackers are good as well.

- Cunningham says he's been waiting for this game for 100 plus days.

- Cunningham says the Ole Miss defensive backs are going to play a lot of press coverage, and that the Louisville wideouts need to be able to beat man coverage.

- Cunningham says the running back group is special, but more importantly they have really improved their pass blocking.

- Cunningham says this wide receiver group is the closest he's ever been to, and that he has a lot of trust in those guys.