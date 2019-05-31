News More News
2019-05-31 basketball

Top-30 junior Hunter Dickinson previews Louisville official visit.

Jake Weingarten • CardinalSports.com
Staff Writer

On April 30th, Chris Mack extended an offer to four-star junior Hunter Dickinson. The 7-footer currently plays for noted power DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, MD and is rated the #26 overall pl...

