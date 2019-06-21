What does he think of Louisville? “It’s a great school with the new coaching staff and just based on last year and their recruiting class this year, it only seems to be going uphill,” Furst told CardinalSports.com.

Louisville offered 37th ranked sophomore in the country Caleb Furst last week in Caleb. In addition to Louisville, holds offers from Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, among several others. He’s been the focus of mainly Big Ten schools but now is on the radar of ACC schools with Louisville getting into the mix.

Furst took an unofficial visit this past season when the Cards faced off against Notre Dame.

“I visited for the Notre Dame game this past year and then during the fall earlier. It was really good, I got to know the coaches a little more and look around campus.

”So what is Chris Mack’s pitch to Furst?

“We haven’t talked a whole lot about this yet, but they mentioned that I’m a priority for them and they see me helping them a lot in the 2021 class.”