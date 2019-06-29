News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-29 15:49:54 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top-40 junior DJ Steward recaps ‘great’ visit to Louisville

Jake Weingarten • CardinalSports
Staff Writer

Friday, four-star junior DJ Steward made his long-awaited visit to Louisville. Just months after landing his offer, the Cardinals class of 2020 priority hit campus for an unofficial visit.“The camp...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}