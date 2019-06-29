Top-40 junior DJ Steward recaps ‘great’ visit to Louisville
Friday, four-star junior DJ Steward made his long-awaited visit to Louisville. Just months after landing his offer, the Cardinals class of 2020 priority hit campus for an unofficial visit.“The camp...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news